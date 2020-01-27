Billie Eilish Wins First 2020 Grammy Award For Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish has won her first ever Best Pop Vocal Album for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

The 18 year old was nominated for a total of six awards at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist, among others.

The singer was nominated and won the award against Beyoncé ( The Lion King: The Gift), Ariana Grande (thank u, next), Ed Sheeran (No.6 Collaborations Project), and Taylor Swift (Lover).

Her debut full-length album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Was released in March 2019 and quickly ranked up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped charts around the world- So it’s no surprise, she deserves to come home with that coveted gold statue.

Following her win, Eilish also took the stage for her first-ever Grammys performance debut of “When the Party’s Over” –wowing audiences with her performance!

Watch the live performance here.