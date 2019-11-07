Billie Eilish’s New Mullet Was Not On Purpose

“Fake it ‘til you make it” they say, and that’s exactly what Billie Eilish did.

The “Bad Guy” star became the biggest head turner this week, as she walked down the red carpet with an eye catching new do’.

While making her appearance on the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, the famous songstress flaunted a lime green-rooted hair. Many fans had speculated the singer’s hair was shaped as a mullet.

Advertisement

Though the singer’s new style was praised as ‘Cool’, Eilish isn’t agreeing with that statement, because as it turns out the look was completely accidental!

According to Eilish, “Somebody dyed my hair and they burnt half of it off,” she clarified, when interviewed by TMZ of her mullet, “Now it looks like a mullet…That s*&t is not on purpose though.”

The star does not plan to keep the look and says “I’m growing that s*&t out.”

Yikes! Props to her for being daring enough to go out and still flaunt it!