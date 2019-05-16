Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus

The most insane show ever created is back!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Article Featured Image

Via Youtube

Netflix announced Wednesday, “Black Mirror” is making its return to Netflix for its fifth season on June 5.

The new series will include three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The cast will include  Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Advertisement

Image result for black mirror 2019

Via Netflix

This season is set to dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.

Watch the “Black Mirror” season 5 trailer:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment6 hours ago

5 Ways “Game Of Thrones” Could End – Winter Is Coming

"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."
Entertainment9 hours ago

‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus

The most insane show ever created is back!
Music11 hours ago

Britney Spears May Never Perform Again, Says Manager

This doesn't feel real... :(
Music1 day ago

Harry Styles Hints That He’s Working on New Music!

HS2 is coming!
Entertainment1 day ago

Malaysian Artists Reimagined Marvel And DC Heroes As Wayang Kulit Puppet

Now this is one shadow puppet that is definitely not content to stay in the shadows.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement