Entertainment
‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus
The most insane show ever created is back!
Via Youtube
Netflix announced Wednesday, “Black Mirror” is making its return to Netflix for its fifth season on June 5.
The new series will include three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.
The cast will include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.
Via Netflix
This season is set to dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.
Watch the “Black Mirror” season 5 trailer:
Recent Posts
5 Ways “Game Of Thrones” Could End – Winter Is Coming
"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."
‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus
The most insane show ever created is back!
Britney Spears May Never Perform Again, Says Manager
This doesn't feel real... :(
Harry Styles Hints That He’s Working on New Music!
HS2 is coming!
Malaysian Artists Reimagined Marvel And DC Heroes As Wayang Kulit Puppet
Now this is one shadow puppet that is definitely not content to stay in the shadows.