‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus

Netflix announced Wednesday, “Black Mirror” is making its return to Netflix for its fifth season on June 5.

The new series will include three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The cast will include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

This season is set to dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.

Watch the “Black Mirror” season 5 trailer: