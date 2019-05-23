Entertainment
Black Mirror Releases All Three New Trailers For Season Five Episodes
Are you ready?
Via Variety
Black Mirror will be out this 5th June and ahead of its long awaited release, Netflix has come out with three all new trailers for their episodes.
The first teaser was shared on the official Black Mirror Twitter account with the caption: “Is there someplace else you’d rather be?”
The first episode is titled ‘Striking Vipers,’ starring Anthony Mackie, from Avengers: Endgame, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, from Aquaman.
Via Youtube
That second trailer teaser is called ‘Smithereens’, which includes Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace as their casts.
Via Youtube
The last teaser ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport
Via Youtube
Recent Posts
Black Mirror Releases All Three New Trailers For Season Five Episodes
Are you ready?
UK Company Offers ‘Spoiler Insurance’ For “Game Of Thrones” Fans
Yes, this is real.
“John Wick 3” Dethrones “Avengers: Endgame” At The US Box Office
The latest box office numbers are in.
Game Of Thrones Say Goodbye To Fans In Heartfelt Video
But it's too soon...
Songs You Didn’t Know Turn 10 This Year
Feels like just yesterday!