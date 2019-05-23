Black Mirror Releases All Three New Trailers For Season Five Episodes

Via Variety

Black Mirror will be out this 5th June and ahead of its long awaited release, Netflix has come out with three all new trailers for their episodes.

The first teaser was shared on the official Black Mirror Twitter account with the caption: “Is there someplace else you’d rather be?”

The first episode is titled ‘Striking Vipers,’ starring Anthony Mackie, from Avengers: Endgame, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, from Aquaman.

Advertisement

Via Youtube

That second trailer teaser is called ‘Smithereens’, which includes Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace as their casts.

Via Youtube

The last teaser ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport

Via Youtube