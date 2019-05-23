Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Black Mirror Releases All Three New Trailers For Season Five Episodes

Are you ready?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for netflix black mirror

Via Variety

Black Mirror will be out this 5th June and ahead of its long awaited release, Netflix has come out with three all new trailers for their episodes.

The first teaser was shared on the official Black Mirror Twitter account with the caption: “Is there someplace else you’d rather be?”

The first episode is titled ‘Striking Vipers,’ starring Anthony Mackie, from Avengers: Endgame, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, from Aquaman.

Advertisement

Via Youtube

That second trailer teaser is called ‘Smithereens’, which includes Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace as their casts.

Via Youtube

The last teaser ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport

Via Youtube

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment4 hours ago

Black Mirror Releases All Three New Trailers For Season Five Episodes

Are you ready?
Entertainment2 days ago

UK Company Offers ‘Spoiler Insurance’ For “Game Of Thrones” Fans

Yes, this is real.
Entertainment2 days ago

“John Wick 3” Dethrones “Avengers: Endgame” At The US Box Office

The latest box office numbers are in.
Entertainment2 days ago

Game Of Thrones Say Goodbye To Fans In Heartfelt Video

But it's too soon...
Music3 days ago

Songs You Didn’t Know Turn 10 This Year

Feels like just yesterday!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement