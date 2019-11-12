BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

BLACKPINK’s famous tune ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ has hit 1 billion views on Youtube, marking a new milestone for K-Pop group!

The song which was released on June 15th 2018, manage to garner 1 billion views within a 17 month period.

BLACKPINK’S music video is now the first Korean Pop group to reach 1 billion views on the sharing platform, alongside PSY with Gangnam Style and Gentleman, respectively.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!