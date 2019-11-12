Connect with us

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

koreank-popnews

BLACKPINK’s famous tune ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ has hit 1 billion views on Youtube, marking a new milestone for K-Pop group!

Advertisement

The song which was released on June 15th 2018, manage to garner 1 billion views within a 17 month period.

BLACKPINK’S music video is now the first Korean Pop group to reach 1 billion views on the sharing platform, alongside PSY with Gangnam Style and Gentleman, respectively.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Entertainment3 hours ago

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!
Entertainment3 hours ago

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December

Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
Entertainment23 hours ago

People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The People have spoken!
Advertisement
Advertisement