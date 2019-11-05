Connect with us

Blackpink’s Jisoo And Jennie Loved M’sia’s Super Ring Soo Much, It’s Now Big In South Korea!

Via Twitter @moonstarbyulie

One of our favourite Malaysian snacks, Super Ring, is making a name in South Korea- All thanks to Blackpink’s K-pop group members Jisoo and Jennie.

Recently a tweet by @moonstarbyulie shared that the childhood junk food, has become popular in South Korea, because of the superstars interest. The packets are sold at 1,200 won each or RM4.30 per packet.

The duo had fallen in love with the snack after being introduced by a fan in Singapore, who had gifted them a bag of Super Ring . Since their first bite, the two couldn’t get enough it!

Via Blackpink Merch

During their concert in Malaysia the two went on a search for the snack and found it at a 7-11, where they squealed in excitement and couldn’s contain themselves at the sight of their findings for that cheesy delicious snack.

If you love the snack as much as they do, then you know its hard to resist!

I’m sure plenty of Malaysian fans will be gifting them tons of Super Rings from now on.

