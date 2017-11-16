Blake Shelton Named Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Country superstar and coach on the hit series The Voice, Blake Shelton, has been given the title Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

In an interview with People magazine, Shelton, who is still surprised by his new title, said “ y’all must be running out of people,” in which he added, “Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

And according to Shelton, it took a bit of convincing from his girlfriend of 2 years, Gwen Stefani, to have him embrace his crown.

However, the singer is wayyy more excited to be able to mess with his fellow coach and friendly rival, Adam Levine, who was also crowned The Sexiest Man Alive 2013, now with his own title.

Congratulations Blake Shelton!

If you could choose one sexiest man alive who would it be?

source: PEOPLE