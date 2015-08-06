Blurryface – Twenty One Pilots

Twitter: @suriathedarksun

Twenty One Pilots has returned with their latest album, Blurryface. This is the follow- up to their breakout 2013 album, Vessel. The American duo made up of two very talented individuals, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, formed in 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. This fourth studio album is all about their signature schizo-pop sound with a mix of different genres. You will encounter a bit of reggae, electro, and pop-rock-rap sound that the duo is famously known for.

Opening track Heavydirtysoul starts strong with its break beat drums and fast pace rapping. Followed by Stressed Out which has a tinge of hip-hop. As you continue listening there’s a pop-rock love track. Lyrically, Blurryface is a work of art which portrays the mental struggles of lead vocalist Tyler. This album is basically a tribute his alter-ego which shows and fears. Tracks like Hometown and Polarize refers to things in Tyler’s life which a listener could also relate to.

Tyler’s ukulele makes a comeback in this album and drummer Josh whips out his trumpet on dance track We Don’t Believe What’s On TV. Tyler shows off his vocal and range of versatility in Blurryface as it is one of the highlights of the record, particularly in the genius tune The Judge.

Reggae is something new added to the sound of Twenty One Pilots which features generally on three tracks in this album, Ride, Lane Boy and Message Man. Ride explores into theories of life and relationship, Lane Boy is basically Tyler’s opinion of the music industry and how he fits, while Message Man is about his struggles as ‘Blurryface’ where he sings, “You don’t know my brain. The way you know my name. You don’t know my heart. The way you know my face.”

All in all, Blurryface is simply brilliant and captivating, a killer follow-up to their previous album and it’s definitely a success. Twenty One Pilots has put up this intelligent record that you would be hooked on to the tracks even though if it’s the sixth time on repeat.

Rating: 4.5/5