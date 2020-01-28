#FlyShareIt
Boy Jumps 1,000 Times A Day To Grow Taller But Still Ends Up Being Shortest In Class
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Ever wanted to be taller? Would you have done anything to gain an extra few inches in height?
If you did, then you will relate to this kid.
A 12-year-old boy in China was encouraged by his parents to jump 1,000 times a day in hopes that he would grow taller.
EBC News reported earlier this week that the boy’s parents had even offered him money as a reward.
Recent Posts
UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce
They will officially be single in Feb!
Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Best Valentines gift ever!
Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...