Brad Pitt Thinks He’s Not Made for Bollywood

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s biggest actor but he thinks he can NEVER make it in Bollywood.

Pitt was in India at a premier for his new Netflix movie War Machine, where he took part in a discussion together with the director of the movie David Michod as well as superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Pitt confessed, “I would never make it in Bollywood because I can’t dance.”

Khan then replied, “We’ll make you dance in Bollywood. We make everyone dance in Bollywood.”

Khan later joked, “Singing and dancing has to stay in Bollywood so that we keep Brad away from Bollywood.”

Pitt explained that he lacks musical skills using the example of the time he had to have a stand-in for a scene in the 2011 movie Tree Of Life, where he had to play an organ.

Pitt said, “I couldn’t even get the piano part right.”

After the discussion ended, Khan posted on Instagram a photo of him and Pitt!

My best to David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix . Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 24, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

