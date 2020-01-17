#FlyShareIt
British Woman Called Nasi Lemak A “Wickedly Bad Meal” And All Hell Broke Loose
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
A woman recently took to Twitter to complain about a Malaysian meal she had while on a 13-hour flight
On 15 January, @KatieMorley_ wrote, “In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly bad meal British Airways treated me to during a [13-hour] flight.”
The dish turned out to be Malaysia’s pride and joy: the nasi lemak.
