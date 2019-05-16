Britney Spears May Never Perform Again, Says Manager

Via Vanity Fair

Britney Spears may never perform again as she continues her mental health battle.

The “Baby One More Time” singer, was scheduled to resume rehearsals for her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency after rescheduling the concert earlier this year, but according to her long time manager Larry Rudolph, the former entertainment lawyer, has claimed the singer will not be returning to the stage.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Larry said.

Via Complex

“The part that concerns me is that it has no factual basis. The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of the State of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time.” He added.

Britney’s Las Vegas residency was slated to kick off on February 13, but was postponed on January 4 due to reports that the singer was taking time off to be with her ailing father, and going through struggles with mental health.

Via bravotv

Stay strong Britney! We wish you all the best.