“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Cast Reacts To Season Eight Renewal!

Their reaction is exactly what we’re feeling

Published

6 hours ago

on

FOX

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7 of the hit show may not be out yet, but NBC has announced a renewal for Season 8.

The premiere of season 7 will be aired Feb. 6, 2020, and now lucky fans will have a whole new season to look forward to after that.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” twitter account posted a video of the team announcing the news to the cast and crew, and it was clear Terry Crews was as excited as fans to her the good news!

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays as Rosa Diaz on the series, also shared a clip or the cast sharing their excitement with her shouting “can’t wait!” to the camera.

Terry Crews also took to twitter to tweet a picture of him and his crew celebrating, “Guess what?! We’re coming back for SEASON 8!!” he wrote.

We’re soo excited for this, and can’t wait for all the seasons to come out already!

