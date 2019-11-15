Entertainment
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Cast Reacts To Season Eight Renewal!
Their reaction is exactly what we’re feeling
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7 of the hit show may not be out yet, but NBC has announced a renewal for Season 8.
The premiere of season 7 will be aired Feb. 6, 2020, and now lucky fans will have a whole new season to look forward to after that.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” twitter account posted a video of the team announcing the news to the cast and crew, and it was clear Terry Crews was as excited as fans to her the good news!
Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9
— Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019
Stephanie Beatriz, who plays as Rosa Diaz on the series, also shared a clip or the cast sharing their excitement with her shouting “can’t wait!” to the camera.
SEASON 8! #brooklyn99 #dreamscometrue @nbcbrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/b3rTCpEWGT
— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) November 14, 2019
Terry Crews also took to twitter to tweet a picture of him and his crew celebrating, “Guess what?! We’re coming back for SEASON 8!!” he wrote.
Guess what?! We’re coming back for SEASON 8!! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/iu5FaiCVDf
— terry crews (@terrycrews) November 14, 2019
We’re soo excited for this, and can’t wait for all the seasons to come out already!
