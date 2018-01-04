Bruno Mars and Cardi B To Drop Their Latest Music Video Today!

Looks like 2018 is about to start with a big bang!

Just after Justin Timberlake released his one min video teaser to his new music video ‘Man of the Woods’, on Tuesday, Bruno Mars posted an Instagram teaser to drop his new music video!

Bruno Mars posted an Instagram photo next to American hip hop recording artist Cardi B.

In the picture the two channeled some serious ’90s music video vibes” with the caption “Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and I Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse.”

Meaning to say the two are totally collaborating!

The singer later teased on twitter…

… @iamcardib Can I drop the video tonight too? 🤔 #Finesse — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Which he later tweeted again…

F#*k it! I’m feelin saucy! Dear everybody in the universe! Let’s have some fun tonight!! #FinesseVideo I’m doing it! it’s coming! 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/A3C42xuW4j — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

And Cardi re-tweeting…

Mhhhhhhmmm???? i don’t think they ready https://t.co/5ZdgSJxd1U — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2018

And now the internet is going ‘cuh-razyyyy’!!!

Here’s what fans have to say;

STOP TUGGING MY WIG LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/C0MH1JgBPf — tee. (@BODAKYELLO) January 4, 2018

I told my mom this and now she's walking around our hotel singing your songs — Versace (@KBruMars_15) January 4, 2018

I'M FEELIN NERVOUS! — finesse video; 32 (@mysticalbrvno) January 4, 2018

Come on Bruno, we’re ready for it!!!