Bruno Mars and Cardi B To Drop Their Latest Music Video Today!

04 Jan 2018
Looks like 2018 is about to start with a big bang!

Just after Justin Timberlake released his one min video teaser to his new music video ‘Man of the Woods’, on Tuesday, Bruno Mars posted an Instagram teaser to drop his new music video!

Bruno Mars posted an Instagram photo next to American hip hop recording artist Cardi B.

In the picture the two channeled some serious ’90s music video vibes” with the caption “Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and I Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse.”

Meaning to say the two are totally collaborating!

The singer later teased on twitter…

Which he later tweeted again…

And Cardi re-tweeting…

And now the internet is going ‘cuh-razyyyy’!!!

Here’s what fans have to say;

Come on Bruno, we’re ready for it!!!

