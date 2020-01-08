BTS Announces New Album In February!

BTS’s highly anticipated album is finally coming!

The K-pop band announced on Tuesday, 7 Jan., their latest album titled “Map of the Soul: 7” will be dropping on 21 February.

This marks the first full-length album from the group since the release of Map of the Soul : Persona, which was released in in 2019.

Big Hit Entertainment shared the exciting news with fans via Weverse, where it unveiled all the information fans needed of the boy band’s album name, release date and pre-order date.

Pre-orders will begin on 9 Jan., Thursday.

Though further details have not been released, excited fans have taken the internet by storm creating a new hashtag for the upcoming album with #7iscoming

Here’s a few Twitter reactions after BTS announced the big news.

Hahahaha! I was thinking about this the whole night last night! Only Kim Namjoon can relate 😜! #7isComing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1VXNUFH9Gp — Seven7❄️ (@Snowflakesdrop) January 8, 2020