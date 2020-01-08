Music
BTS Announces New Album In February!
ARMYs unite!
BTS’s highly anticipated album is finally coming!
The K-pop band announced on Tuesday, 7 Jan., their latest album titled “Map of the Soul: 7” will be dropping on 21 February.
This marks the first full-length album from the group since the release of Map of the Soul : Persona, which was released in in 2019.
Big Hit Entertainment shared the exciting news with fans via Weverse, where it unveiled all the information fans needed of the boy band’s album name, release date and pre-order date.
Pre-orders will begin on 9 Jan., Thursday.
Though further details have not been released, excited fans have taken the internet by storm creating a new hashtag for the upcoming album with #7iscoming
Here’s a few Twitter reactions after BTS announced the big news.
Logging back in twitter and seeing #7isComing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vrSwe82GvP
— spicyytaee (@Deysi69740854) January 7, 2020
ARMY partying after BH announced @BTS_twt comeback 😁💜 #7iscoming #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 pic.twitter.com/D2HXZoTiL0
— #BTSTour2020 ✨ (@BTSTOUR_WW) January 7, 2020
Hahahaha! I was thinking about this the whole night last night!
Only Kim Namjoon can relate 😜! #7isComing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1VXNUFH9Gp
— Seven7❄️ (@Snowflakesdrop) January 8, 2020
#7isComing
No one:
Literally not A SINGLE soul:
BTS: *announces comeback*
ARMY, 6 weeks to comeback date:pic.twitter.com/PZF6mq5HD4
— ⁷park ᴄʜɪmney 🏳️🌈 #BiExists (@chiyurodriguez) January 8, 2020
Recent Posts
1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours
It's based on a true story in World War 1!
Malaysians Successfully Raised RM350K For Family Involved In A Tragic NYE Accident
By SAYS May Vin Ang
BTS Announces New Album In February!
ARMYs unite!
IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Former Batman Christian Bale In Talks For Role In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Fingers crossed this is true!