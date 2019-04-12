We are blessed yet again ARMY, our favourite Korean Pop boy band, BTS is back with another highly teased track with none other than Hollywood’s underdog Halsey!

A funky pop song going for a deliberately kitschy sound, ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ contains melodies that are softer-sounding compared to some of the other well-known styles of BTS music. World-leading and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singer Halsey takes part as featured artist to add even more flair to the song. Having grown out of young love, BTS now talks about how true strength and love come from finding joy in the little things in life and reaching out to the world.

BTS signals the beginning of a brand new story with the release of MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA on April 12. Having concluded their previous ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ series, the band has now returned on a quest to find one’s true self. As global superstars who play stadiums and are loved by countless fans across the world, BTS now looks to shape the future reflecting on and using the power they have gained while embracing all its shadows.

There are a total of seven tracks in this newest EP, through which BTS weaves together what they genuinely felt both within themselves and the ever-widening world around them. As its title suggests, the main single ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ parallels ‘Boy In Luv’, which was released in February 2014. While the band’s prior release talked about young love, ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ is about how true strength and love come from finding joy not necessarily in world peace and a grand order but in the smallest things in life. BTS surprises the fans by featuring Halsey, who adds her own layers to the fluttering emotions of the song. And much like a musical film, the music video presents their charming performances with splashes of color and dazzling scenes.

