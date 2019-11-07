BTS Fans Are Trolling Simon Cowell For Trying To Start A New Genre Of Music Called UK-Pop

Getty

Simon Cowell, the king of finding music talent on reality TV is known for rubbing people the wrong way, but this time he really messed up. Simon has managed to really annoy fans of K-pop group BTS and now they’re dragging him up and down social media. It all started with Simon’s revelation that he wanted to create a new genre of music called UK-Pop by creating a band that would rival K-pop acts.

“K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.” Simon said.

Simon’s new show X Factor The Band is supposed to launch sometime early next year. Simon told The Sun that the group would be put together by the show. “Every group will be put together by us– just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan. We’ve just brought it forward a bit.”

But BTS fans are definitely not here for “Britain’s version of K-pop.” They’ve been trolling Simon with hilarious memes and comments on Twitter.

Simon Cowell's new UK-Pop group debuts with their song "Make It White" — bry (@goodtimeyoongi) November 6, 2019

“kpop is ruling the world”

“kpop is taking over the music industry”

“kpop is one of the most popular genres” simon cowell: pic.twitter.com/MGVbbjFyvT Advertisement — 𝙗♕ (@sinfulparks) November 6, 2019

SIMON COWELL SAID “now it’s time for UK-pop” I CANT BREATHE BTS RLY GOT THE WHOLE INDUSTRY SHAKING BAHAHSHSJSKSKKS pic.twitter.com/gDNwOeRRzK — jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ (@cchimbap) November 6, 2019

BTS: *are the biggest boy band in the world*

Simon cowell: pic.twitter.com/gCRewUbh51 — riri (@btsraplinehoe) November 6, 2019

can someone "ok boomer" simon cowell he sound real colonial rn — aida [ia] (@jinpathy) November 6, 2019

HOW SIMON COWELL TRYNA COLONIZE A WHOLE SEPARATE MUSIC INDUSTRY……..UK-POP…..LORD HELP ME — aida [ia] (@jinpathy) November 3, 2019

which one of yall gon audition for uk pop and take one for the team and sing a kpop song just to get simon cowell upset — ★☆★sam (@voringhan) November 6, 2019

We need further explanations Simon!