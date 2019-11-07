Connect with us

BTS Fans Are Trolling Simon Cowell For Trying To Start A New Genre Of Music Called UK-Pop

He’s set to launch his new series X Factor The Band early next year.

3 hours ago

Getty

Simon Cowell, the king of finding music talent on reality TV is known for rubbing people the wrong way, but this time he really messed up. Simon has managed to really annoy fans of K-pop group BTS and now they’re dragging him up and down social media.  It all started with Simon’s revelation that he wanted to create a new genre of music called UK-Pop by creating a band that would rival K-pop acts.

“K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.” Simon said.

Image result for bts shoot

Simon’s new show X Factor The Band is supposed to launch sometime early next year. Simon told The Sun that the group would be put together by the show. “Every group will be put together by us– just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan. We’ve just brought it forward a bit.”

Related image

But BTS fans are definitely not here for “Britain’s version of K-pop.” They’ve been trolling Simon with hilarious memes and comments on Twitter.

3 hours ago

BTS Fans Are Trolling Simon Cowell For Trying To Start A New Genre Of Music Called UK-Pop

He's set to launch his new series X Factor The Band early next year.
