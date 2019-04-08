BTS First Single In New Album Is A Collaboration With Halsey

KPop is the gift that just keeps giving, and they continue wow the ARMY! Late last month, BTS gave us the first teaser of their upcoming album Map of the Soul: Persona, and on Sunday they gave ARMY an even more to be excited about when they previewed the album’s lead single, “Boy With Luv.”

Though any new music from the Korean group is exciting for its devoted fanbase, this one is extra special because it features another one of my favourite lovable pop star: Halsey. BTS revealed the song with a 46-second long teaser trailer, which features the “Without Me” singer. The short clip shows a pink-haired, pink-clad Halsey working as a teller at a ticket booth. Its night time, and she’s closing up shop. As she walks away, she eyes the BTS members sitting on a yellow couch, all wearing pink suits. She gives them a bit of a scowl and continues down the road. As the scene fades, we hear a sneak peek “Boy With Luv,” and it’s all we need to quench our thirst. The “Boy With Luv” video is slated to premiere next Friday (April 12), which is the same date BTS plans to drop Map of the Soul: Persona. Watch the “Boy With Luv” teaser trailer below.

The collab likely isn’t a surprise to most fans, as BTS and Halsey have been friends since meeting in 2017. Last August, Halsey took to Instagram to share a group shot of herself with the band in Seoul, South Korea, writing that she was “HELLA proud” of them.

Halsey has certainly been an artist worth keeping an eye on, especially these coming few months. On Saturday, the “Bad at Love” singer was honored at Ending Youth Homelessness, a benefit for L.A.-based nonprofit and homeless youth center My Friend’s Place. During her speech, Halsey opened up about her life when she was homeless as a teen, and revealed she once considered prostitution.

“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” she said.

“It wasn’t because I did something bad. It wasn’t because something was wrong with me and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me, because they did very much,” she continued. “But a series of unfortunate circumstances lead me to be in that position and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

As for our favourite Korean Pop band BTS, their upcoming release comes less than a year after the group — which is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — dropped Love Yourself ‘Answer’, the final in their chart-topping storied Love Yourself series.