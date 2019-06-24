BTS Has Launched A T-Shirt Collection With Well Known Japanese Brand

The BTS mania shows no signs of stopping and I must say we absolutely love it! BTS fever continues because starting June 21 you can get your hands on some new BTS merch. Clothing store, Uniqlo, is set to launch a line of t-shirts designed in collaboration with BTS and Line Friends, a roster of characters based on stickers from the messaging app, Line. The collection, named BT21, will feature a range of 12 unisex shirts.

The collection of shirts will feature eight characters with unique personalities demonstrated through the use of color and graphics. Their names are Kota, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van. The characters live in a story-line based universe created by BTS. How cute!

The characters of BT21 were originally created in 2017 and inspired by ideas and sketches by the members of BTS. Each character represents a member. For example, Chimmy was created by Jimin and Cooky by Jungkook. The eighth character, Van, was created by RM to represent the ARMY.

Each of the shirts in the Uniqlo x BT21 collection retail for $14.90 (RM61.75) not too bad eh! But they’re sure to go quick. The collection will launch in stores and online at Uniqlo.com on June 21. Check out the designs below: