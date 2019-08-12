BTS Is Taking A Break For Some “Rest And Relaxation” Time

Via Grammy/ Getty images

Sometimes the body just need to recharge!

K-Pop group, BTS, announced that they are going to take an extended break, after working continuously (without much of a long good break) since their debut in 2013.

The announcement was made on twitter, on Sunday, by the BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

The statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. ”

Via Mylondon.news

“Today’s LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations,” the statement continued. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

Advertisement

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off,” the statement read. “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

Fans are surprise of the news, but many believe that BTS members deserves a much need time to themselves after all the incredible work they have put in for the past years.

We couldn’t agree more! Enjoy your break boys!