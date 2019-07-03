Connect with us
BTS ‘Lights’ The Way With New Music Video And Fans Think There’s A Connection To ‘Boy wit Luv’

Light the way for us BTS

23 hours ago

Image result for lights bts

Via Billboard

K-pop group BTS never fails to deliver their fans.

The group has released yet another music video with the latest original Japanese track ‘Lights’.

According to Billboard, “they sing about the light they bring to listeners, and what they give to them in return.”

Many fans were touched by the encouraging and uplifting lyrics to the new song.

Check out the music video for ‘Lights’;

Via YouTube

Soon after its release, reactions by their fans ARMY has once again taken over Twitter, which by now should not come as a surprise as their group has an enormous fan base worldwide.

Speculations have also pointed that the video could actually be connected to another of BTS’s recent song ‘Boy Wit Luv’ featuring Halsey, released in April.

