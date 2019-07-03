Music
BTS ‘Lights’ The Way With New Music Video And Fans Think There’s A Connection To ‘Boy wit Luv’
Light the way for us BTS
Via Billboard
K-pop group BTS never fails to deliver their fans.
The group has released yet another music video with the latest original Japanese track ‘Lights’.
According to Billboard, “they sing about the light they bring to listeners, and what they give to them in return.”
Many fans were touched by the encouraging and uplifting lyrics to the new song.
Check out the music video for ‘Lights’;
Via YouTube
Soon after its release, reactions by their fans ARMY has once again taken over Twitter, which by now should not come as a surprise as their group has an enormous fan base worldwide.
Speculations have also pointed that the video could actually be connected to another of BTS’s recent song ‘Boy Wit Luv’ featuring Halsey, released in April.
My thoughts on the ‘Lights’ MV:
So I have a theory that this was shot inside the movie theatre that Boy with Luv where Hasley working it makes the most sense timeline wise. All and all it was a good song, I’m happy that BTS are making more songs with just themselves in it. pic.twitter.com/YJYxwVAQ4u
— 🏳️🌈ŦΔ€ŦΔ€🏳️🌈 (@_taetae54235_) July 2, 2019
#LightsMVOutNow
All the song express my feelings perfectly….I am feeling so emotional over this song
Thanks @BTS_twt or not only creating good music but music that really can touch our hearts and souls#Lights pic.twitter.com/kdyGGCRxPH
— Alexia Salas (@Lexy_Salas) July 2, 2019
@BTS_twt teaching us to accept ourselves, the way we are🤧💜 This song is amazing and as usual the lyrics took my heart actually everything about the song whether it's visuals or vocals is amazing 💜💜 #LightsMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/DCmXlHRLDD
— Aliya Khurshid 🐼💜 (@khurshid_aliya) July 3, 2019
When Jin walked by the members and sang 'You're my light'#LightsMVOutNow#LightsBTSpic.twitter.com/0H1M76wUhM
— Sierra 🌺 (@sisi_3541) July 2, 2019
