BTS Makes It to the Time 100 List for the Second Year

Looks like we need not have worried after all! Because our fellow boys from BTS has made it to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019 for the second consecutive year. While they may not have gotten another TIME cover, it’s a major recognition for their contributions to the worlds of music, entertainment and celebrity.

American singer Halsey, who features in the boys’ new music video “Boy With Luv”, wrote the profile summary following of them for the magazine:

“With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavours, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS’s undeniable allure.”

Halsey’s words of wisdom and truly does depicts the boy group, it’s true that the boys have remarkable talent, charm, kindness, altruism and dedication. But you’d still be missing a key component: a devoted community to uplift your efforts, soften your stumbles and shoot light from their eyes into the sky in your name every single night. BTS has reached the top and broken plenty of Hollywood’s stereotypical moulds.

They have taken the music industry by storm. With massive sales for their album and show stopping concerts around the world! There’s no stopping BTS, because their journey has just begun. With them breaking records for most watched video on the first day of release and being the first ever KPop group to ever perform in the SNL stage!

BTS is just the beginning for a whole new era in Hollywood, bringing in more Asians and acts from all over the world to show their passion and talent. They have created a platform, for kids and teens who look like them to finally have chance at least to dream of such a career!

Check the entire list Here