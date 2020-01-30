Connect with us

BTS Performs ‘Black Swan’ And Plays Hide And Seek On ‘The Late Late Show’

“1,2,3, go and hide!”

Published

25 mins ago

on

Image via RollingStone

BTS were on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night (28 Jan.), where they debuted their first live performance of the new single “Black Swan,” from the groups forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7.

The Korean pop stars took the stage to perform the new single with a pretty over the top production complete with a forest and digitized waterfalls.

The performance comes just days after BTS joined Lil Nas X on stage at the 2020 Grammy awards for “Old Town Road.”

Aside from their performance, the group played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher and Corden on the show.

Watch as the try to hide and blend in with the crew to avoid getting caught!

Entertainment25 mins ago

