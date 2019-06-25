BTS’ RM and Suga Will Keep You Dancing ‘All Night’ With Their New Track

It’s official: We could listen to BTS’ RM and Suga’s new soundtrack for BTS World all night long.

The third instalment of the original soundtrack for the K-pop super boy band’s upcoming mobile application game sees BTS’ main rappers join forces with American rapper Juice Wrld for a juicy hip-hop track that will quickly make its way onto your playlists.

RM calls the song “fan mail” in the opening of the song, and rightly so. The song is as much a dedication to ARMY, as it declares the dedication BTS has for their craft.

Advertisement

‘All Night’ is the latest track to be released preceding the boy band’s interactive mobile game release. The previous two tracks featured a combination of BTS members along with American artists too: Jin, Jimin and Jungkook collaborated with Charli XCX on ‘Dream Glow’, while J-Hope and V teamed up with Zara Larsson on ‘A Brand New Day’.

BTS World is set to launch on 25 June worldwide, while the full soundtrack will be released on 28 June.

Have a listen to ‘All Night’ here: