BTS Show Love For Lauv And Their Army In ‘Make It Right’MV

Early Friday morning , BTS gave fans a taste of what their upcoming “comeback” (Korean pop terminology for new music) may be like with a reworked version of “Make It Right.”

The Korean boy band collaborated with the American singer-songwriter Lauv, who starts the soulful ballad off with a verse in English.

Advertisement

Advocates for promoting the awareness of mental health – especially in young people – BTS obliquely addresses this issue with the song’s music video.

We couldn’t love you any more BTS!