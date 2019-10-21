Music
BTS Show Love For Lauv And Their Army In ‘Make It Right’MV
“Promoting the awareness of mental health”
Early Friday morning , BTS gave fans a taste of what their upcoming “comeback” (Korean pop terminology for new music) may be like with a reworked version of “Make It Right.”
The Korean boy band collaborated with the American singer-songwriter Lauv, who starts the soulful ballad off with a verse in English.
Advocates for promoting the awareness of mental health – especially in young people – BTS obliquely addresses this issue with the song’s music video.
We couldn’t love you any more BTS!
