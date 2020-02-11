Connect with us

BTS Shows Support To Fellow Korean ‘Parasite’ Director On Making History At 2020 Oscars

Congratulations Parasite!

Published

3 hours ago

on



Fellow famous Korean band BTS shows support and congratulated ‘Parasite’ director after they made history and broke records at the 2020 Oscars by becoming the first-ever foreign film to win Best Picture.

After the win, boy band BTS didn’t waste any time in congratulating the film makers on twitter, showing excitement for the Korean movie, as well as show some love for the filmmaker who made it all happen.

Check the post down below:

Via Google translate the message reads; “Bong Joon-ho, I really really really really congratulate you,” BTS wrote alongside a photo of Joon-ho posing with his Oscars and another of the cast accepting an award.



‘Parasite’ won a well deserved, one of the most prestigious awards of the night, beating out Ford V FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJoker, Little Women, Marriage Story1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.



During the 2020 Oscars, the thriller movie also took home trophies for four of its six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Congratulations ‘Parasite’!



 

