BTS Shut Malaysian Preacher For Calling Band ‘Demon’

A Malaysian preacher is under fire from BTS‘ ARMYs (fans) after he made comments about the group being “demonic,” and even going as far as to call them and other K-pop artists “sons of Satan.”

PU Syed Bakri, a celebrity preacher who has amassed a large internet following, called for a boycott of BTS’ potential upcoming 2020 tour to Malaysia, as well as a boycott of other K-pop acts. Newsweek reports that one of his Instagram captions (translated to English) reads: “New demons just keep coming. There are many promoters that are willing to sponsor programs of sin like this.”

The preacher also took aim at their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself movie, claiming it was banned in Russia for being “gay.”

“Even Russia, a country of infidels, knows how to look after their people,” Bakri wrote in another Instagram comment.

Bakri won the Malaysian reality show Pencetus Ummah in 2015. The competition show finds “the most talented imam,” which is a preacher who leads prayer in a Mosque.

BTS is expected to go to Malaysia in 2020 as part of the Visit Malaysia 2020 tourism campaign.

See the Instagram posts below:

And ARMY’s are not keeping quite, check their bada** comments down below:

https://t.co/uPXBhYgoZM Army it has come to my attention that we need to stop this nonsense ,we all know that BTS and many other K-pop artist are not Demons or whatever this man is making them look like . We as fans have done so much to stop hate from hurting them,UNITED =power — BTS IS MY LIFE 💜💜💜💜💜💜💚💚💚💚💚💚 (@Rose26727544) June 30, 2019

So a preacher called bts demonic pic.twitter.com/7uYygQ6p3H — K (@Shimmerguk) June 30, 2019

And only in Malaysia, K pop is satanic. Oh dear. Another day, another preacher who wants to be GOD. After calling K-Pop boyband BTS 'demons,' Malaysian preacher PU Syed claims Nu’est concert ‘programme of sin’ | Malay Mail https://t.co/xm4B9RuWvt — Edwin wong (@Edwinwkf) June 28, 2019

Why even write about some preacher in another country who obviously have no idea of BTS’ values. He was just writing them off as demons with no values. Moving on 💅🏼 — snapcracklypop (@snapcracklypop) June 30, 2019

I just read an article about a Malaysian preacher who thinks BTS is the son's of Satan and they're demonic and I'm CACKLING — Tae 🤠 (@jiminielbs) June 29, 2019

Hi, as a malaysian army, i'm ashamed on this.

yes we got hate a lot here, this week is a painful for us, the btsphobia is no joke, with the local artists and so on, but believe me just because only one person do it, doesn't reflect the whole religion and country. I'm deeplysorry — ema (@jjanggboomm) May 1, 2019