Connect with us
alt_img>

Music

BTS Shut Malaysian Preacher For Calling Band ‘Demon’

Do not mess with BTS because the ARMY will have their backs!

Published

11 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for bts called demon

A Malaysian preacher is under fire from BTS ARMYs (fans) after he made comments about the group being “demonic,” and even going as far as to call them and other K-pop artists “sons of Satan.”

PU Syed Bakri, a celebrity preacher who has amassed a large internet following, called for a boycott of BTS’ potential upcoming 2020 tour to Malaysia, as well as a boycott of other K-pop acts. Newsweek reports that one of his Instagram captions (translated to English) reads: “New demons just keep coming. There are many promoters that are willing to sponsor programs of sin like this.”

The preacher also took aim at their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself movie, claiming it was banned in Russia for being “gay.”

“Even Russia, a country of infidels, knows how to look after their people,” Bakri wrote in another Instagram comment.

Bakri won the Malaysian reality show Pencetus Ummah in 2015. The competition show finds “the most talented imam,” which is a preacher who leads prayer in a Mosque.

BTS is expected to go to Malaysia in 2020 as part of the Visit Malaysia 2020 tourism campaign.

See the Instagram posts below:

And ARMY’s are not keeping quite, check their bada** comments down below:

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music11 hours ago

BTS Shut Malaysian Preacher For Calling Band ‘Demon’

Do not mess with BTS because the ARMY will have their backs!
Music14 hours ago

Justin Bieber Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Letter’ About His Manager Scooter Braun

Who's team are you on!? Team Scooter and Justin or Team Taylor?
Entertainment17 hours ago

Girl Dies After Theme Park’s 360-Degree Swing Ride Breaks In Half Mid-Air

Screams of joy and happiness turned into cries of pain
#NewMusicFlyday3 days ago

Ed Sheeran’s Music Video for ‘Beautiful People’ Feat. Khalid Is Out!

Check the video inside!
Entertainment4 days ago

Nick Jonas Appears in Explosive Trailer For WWII Drama ‘Midway’

Check the Trailer inside!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement