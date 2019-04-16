BTS ‘SNL’ Performance Breaks History For Korean Music Group

BTS breaks history on Saturday Night Live with their live debut on April 13, delighting viewers with a performance of their latest single, “Boy With Luv,” off their new album Map of the Soul: Persona, as well as ARMY favourite “MIC Drop.”

Dressed in sharp and sleek black suits and with some members wearing their hair in shades of various cotton candy colours, members RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope treated viewers to a smooth performance of their YouTube record-shattering hit “Boy With Luv,” bringing their signature much loved choreography and joyful, contagious energy to the stage.

Returning to the stage later in the evening, the boy group dressed in more casual and hip, colourful ensembles, they performed their 2017 single “MIC Drop,” bringing an even more fiery energy to the stage for the aggressive dance/hip-hop banger.

Watch their eye catching performances below

Hosting the show for the fourth time now, the long running NBL skit comedy show, actress Emma Stone nodded to the excitement surrounding BTS’ performance during her opening speech. “Before we get started, I just wanted to test the sound levels… BTS is here,” she announced, drawing a roaring thunder from the audience.

Aside from making their own SNL stage debut, BTS’ performance also notably marked the first Saturday Night Live performance from a Korean act, an important milestone for both K-pop and global music in general. One step closer to diversity in Hollywood, don’t you think?

Before, during and after the show’s airing, #BTSxSNL trended on Twitter, with Armys (a.k.a. BTS fans, for the uninitiated) celebrating both the group’s performance as well as the significance of their stint as the musical guest. And the reactions are priceless, check them out below:

The excitement for BTS’ record breaking SNL performance has been high since they were first announced as the musical guest for April 13 via Twitter back in March. Some fans even camped outside the NBC studio in Manhattan for days ahead of the group’s appearance. I mean, you can’t blame the ARMY, have you seen those boys!