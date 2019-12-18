BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve

Billboard

BTS is going to perform at the most iconic stage on the most day, New Year’s Eve!

The boy band will celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square this year! It’s been confirmed the group will join a number of A-list performers, including rapper Post Malone and Alanis Morissette, during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which airs live on ABC beginning at 8 PM on December 31 in New York City. The event is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt! Join us LIVE from Times Square on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/j2bDuYqbTf — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 17, 2019

Though many fans believed the Bangtan boys would be celebrating with their families at home in Seoul, South Korea, BTS will perform live at one of the world’s most iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations. BTS’ ARMY can probably expect them to sing their biggest hits, i guess us Malaysians will be watching on the big screen , as well, at home :).

