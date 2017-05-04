Michael Bublé is back.

Bublé has been out of the spotlight for almost a year when he revealed his son Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer.

During this time, Bublé has been by his son’s side as he underwent chemotherapy.

It has been revealed that Bublé will be making an appearance in Canada where he will accept Canada’s National Arts Centre Award from the Governor General of Canada (wow!!!) and he will also be participating in a live telecast from the Arts Centre.

“Michael Bublé is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presense have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world,” the Arts Centre’s president said in a statement.

He continued, “We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017.”

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato had released a joint statement in late 2016 to inform that they will be taking time to attend to their son Noah “by suspending our professional activities for now”.

In April, Lopilato gave good news by updating that her son is doing well.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,” she said.

She continued, “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

We are happy to hear the Bublé family are doing so well.