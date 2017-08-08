Butcher ‘Blackmailed’ to Displaying Animal Cruelty Sign on Window

A luxury butcher shop in California, surprised passer-by’s and customers when they displayed a warning sign on animal cruelty.

The Local Butcher Shop signage read ‘Attention: Animals’ lives are their right. Killing them is violent and unjust, no matter how it’s done.”

So why would a butcher shop want to emphasize on animal cruelty?

The decision to display the sign was part of a ‘peace treaty’. It seemed that local protesters staged weekly rallies outside the butcher including lying on the pavement, painted in fake blood and wrapped in plastic.

The protesters from Direct Action Everywhere told the owners Monica and Aaron Rocchino, the rallies would stop if a sign was hung on their shop window.

Monica has said that the agreement is a form of ‘blackmail.’

“To be threatened and forced to abide by their beliefs just makes me sad. Their tactics are really extremist…This is ethical extortion,” she said.

To Direct Action Everywhere, they believe the move was a big victory as they want to see the town become meat-free by 2025.