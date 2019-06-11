Entertainment
Cambodia Will Ban Elephant Rides At Angkor Wat In 2020
It’s a good time to say goodbye
Say goodbye to elephant rides at the famous Angkor Wat temple.
Starting 2020 elephant rides will no longer be available for tourists visiting Cambodia’s famous destination.
The ban comes after two elephants collapsed and died while carrying tourists on its back. One elephant died in 2016, while the other died in 2018 due to exhaustion.
Their deaths caught international attention and prompted a petition calling for a stop on elephant rides. Within 2 days the petition gained over 14,000 signatures to prevent the animal cruelty.
Thanks to the petition, the Angkor Elephant Group Committee now says,
“They (tourists) can still watch the elephants and take photos of them in our conservation and breeding centre. We want the elephants to live in as natural a manner as possible.”
What are your thoughts on the ban?
Source: Metro
Recent Posts
The 10 Best “Black Mirror” Episodes
This post may contain spoilers.
Cambodia Will Ban Elephant Rides At Angkor Wat In 2020
It's a good time to say goodbye
Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight
What do you mean, Justin?
10 Female Celebrity Friendships That Went Beyond The Spotlight
Mixing work and play doesn't have to have bad consequences.
Selena Gomez Quietly Removed Her Last Justin Bieber Post From Instagram
That's one way to spend your weekend!