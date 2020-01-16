Camila Cabello And The Jonas Brothers Set To Perform At The 2020 Grammy’s

The Grammy’s have announce their additional performance line up for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Camila Cabello and the Jonas brothers will be taking the stage this 27 January at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.

The two performers will be up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the big event, Cabello is nominated for “Señorita” alongside Shawn Mendes, while Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas is nominated for their comeback track “Sucker.”

Joining the stage Bonnie Raitt, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C, Tyler the Creator and Charlie Wilson will also be performing for the live show.

The news comes after the Recording Academy announced that Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would also be taking centre stage.

The 2020 Grammy Award will be hosted by Alicia Keys.