Connect with us
FlyFM Mayhem Bad Choice

FlyGRAMMYs

Camila Cabello And The Jonas Brothers Set To Perform At The 2020 Grammy’s

Just the line up we need!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy & Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy’s have announce their additional performance line up for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Camila Cabello and the Jonas brothers will be taking the stage this 27 January at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.

The two performers will be up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the big event, Cabello is nominated for “Señorita” alongside Shawn Mendes, while Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas is nominated for their comeback track “Sucker.”

Joining the stage Bonnie Raitt, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C, Tyler the Creator and Charlie Wilson will also be performing for the live show.

The news comes after the Recording Academy announced that Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would also be taking centre stage.

The 2020 Grammy Award will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

LCW Will Be The First Malaysian Athlete To Have A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds HK

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music5 hours ago

Halsey And Evan Peters Have Moved In Together After Only 4 Months Of Dating

G Eazy who?
FlyGRAMMYs5 hours ago

Camila Cabello And The Jonas Brothers Set To Perform At The 2020 Grammy’s

Just the line up we need!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Teen Thought Lookalike On Twitter Was A Troll But It Turned Out To Be Her Long-Lost Twin

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Advertisement
Advertisement