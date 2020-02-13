Connect with us

Camila Cabello Goes From Damsel In Distress To Bad *ss In ‘My Oh My’ MV

We sure went ‘My Oh My’

2 hours ago

Camila Cabello has dropped her latest music video “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby.

In the video, Cabello starts of as a blonde Hollywood movie star who’s only role requires her to play as the damsel In distress. Unhappy, she decides to break free from the suffocating studio system and meets DaBaby, who sees her potential and buys out her contract with a suitcase full of cash.

Cabello has been teasing her MV for the past few weeks on social media, her recent post on Instagram, even included a Q&A with her fans “TODAY the #MyOhMyVideo ft. @dababy premieres at 3p ET. I’ll be doing a live Q&A in the comments at 2:45p ET and watching the premiere with you guys !! tune in 😻 @youtubemusic”

Watch “My Oh My” MV here.

What did you think of the music video?

Also, from good girl to bad ass; see Camila Cabello’s evolution throughout the years.

Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok

2013

Walking into fame with Fifth Harmony. Camila Cabello struts out at SiriusXM 

Getty Images

2014

Looking sweet with her statement flowers

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images North America

2015 

Camila Cabello performs with Fifth Harmony on NBC’s “Today”.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

2016

Cabello looking stunning at the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2017

The stars shows off the soft side at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, with a sweet look. 

Stefan Jeremiah/WENN.com

2018 

Big smiles after winning Video of the Year award for her hit single ‘Havana’ and Artist of the Year.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

2019

All grown and looking like a beautiful Greek goddess on the red carpet for 2019 Video Music Awards. Cabello took home the VMA  award for best collaboration with Shawn Mendes for “Havana”

Getty Images

2020

Camila Cabello shows of the new look with cute bangs, as she struts on the red carpet for the 2020 Grammys.

Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Advertisement Huda Kattan, makeup mogul who built her realm with collections of eyelashes, lipsticks, foundations and others, is now wandering...
