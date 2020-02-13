Camila Cabello Goes From Damsel In Distress To Bad *ss In ‘My Oh My’ MV

Camila Cabello has dropped her latest music video “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby.

In the video, Cabello starts of as a blonde Hollywood movie star who’s only role requires her to play as the damsel In distress. Unhappy, she decides to break free from the suffocating studio system and meets DaBaby, who sees her potential and buys out her contract with a suitcase full of cash.

Cabello has been teasing her MV for the past few weeks on social media, her recent post on Instagram, even included a Q&A with her fans “TODAY the #MyOhMyVideo ft. @dababy premieres at 3p ET. I’ll be doing a live Q&A in the comments at 2:45p ET and watching the premiere with you guys !! tune in 😻 @youtubemusic”

Watch “My Oh My” MV here.

What did you think of the music video?

Also, from good girl to bad ass; see Camila Cabello’s evolution throughout the years.

2013

Walking into fame with Fifth Harmony. Camila Cabello struts out at SiriusXM

2014

Looking sweet with her statement flowers

2015

Camila Cabello performs with Fifth Harmony on NBC’s “Today”.

2016

Cabello looking stunning at the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet.

2017

The stars shows off the soft side at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, with a sweet look.

2018

Big smiles after winning Video of the Year award for her hit single ‘Havana’ and Artist of the Year.

2019

All grown and looking like a beautiful Greek goddess on the red carpet for 2019 Video Music Awards. Cabello took home the VMA award for best collaboration with Shawn Mendes for “Havana”

2020

Camila Cabello shows of the new look with cute bangs, as she struts on the red carpet for the 2020 Grammys.