Camila Cabello Is Your Cinderella In Upcoming Movie

All fairy tale dreams are coming true as the famous Grammy winner, Camila Cabello is your next Cinderella!

And the singer song writer is more than ready, yesterday she posted a pic to her Instagram with fellow cast members Luke Latchman, Tallulah Greive, Nicholas Galitzine and Fra Fee. This will be Camila’s first movie debut, she’s been rocking stages and arena’s, it’s time for her to sing her lungs out in a modern Cinderella story.

It hasn’t been confirmed what roles Luke and Tallulah will be playing, but it has been confirmed that Billy Porter will be playing the Fairy Godmother because, of course.

Not only will Camila be showing off her acting chops, she will be showcasing her new music for it. New music = new music videos and she’s already started working on those, too!

And it wouldn’t be our wildest dreams, if fellow singer and TV host was producing the movie Entertainment Tonight says that the remake will be a musical comedy and Cinderella will be “an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.”

Sony Pictures announced that the movie is set to be released on February 5, 2021.