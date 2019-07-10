Camila Cabello Stuns Fans With Icy Blonde Hair In ‘Find U Again’ MV

Mark Ronson just dropped the “Find U Again” music video with a platinum blonde-haired Camila Cabello!

The action-packed, clip sees the former Fifth Harmony singer plays as an exotic performer who has a list of bounty hunters after her. We’re introduced to all the hunters, one of which includes the British music producer, who falls in love with his target. He’s the first to arrive at Club Heartbreak, where Cabello’s character is singing and dancing onstage, but instead of capturing her, he’s mesmerized by her performance.

The like in true superhero fashion, when the rest of the bounty hunters finally make an appearance, Ronson saves her life and the two drive off in his car, where Cabello removes her blonde wig and lets her natural locks loose.

The new song is part of Ronson’s fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, which also features the track “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Miley Cyrus. As for Cabello, “Find U Again” is her second collaboration in recent weeks. She also teamed up with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes in the steamy “Senorita” video.

Watch Camila Cabello strut her moves and Mark Ronson work his magic in Find U Again Music Video, down below: