Camila Cabello Did A Triple Dare And Stole From The Kensington Palace

Camila Cabello is not one to back out from a dare- especially a triple doggy dare.

During her visit to the Kensington palace in October, the singer took something from the royals.

The 22 year-old singer shared the shocking confession during an interview on BBC Radio 1 with host Greg James, who happened to be in on her kept secret.

James explained that the two stars saw each other at the Teen Heroes event in London, and right before meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, he dared her to steal a pencil.

Watch how it all went down, below.