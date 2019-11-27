Entertainment
Camila Cabello Did A Triple Dare And Stole From The Kensington Palace
Camila won’t be on Santa’s nice list this year…
Camila Cabello is not one to back out from a dare- especially a triple doggy dare.
During her visit to the Kensington palace in October, the singer took something from the royals.
View this post on Instagram
Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. #R1TeenAwards
The 22 year-old singer shared the shocking confession during an interview on BBC Radio 1 with host Greg James, who happened to be in on her kept secret.
James explained that the two stars saw each other at the Teen Heroes event in London, and right before meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, he dared her to steal a pencil.
Watch how it all went down, below.
👀
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019
