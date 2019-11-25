Entertainment
Car Falls Into Sinkhole; Driver Unhurt
By NST – Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin
Image via NST/Malay Mail
A car fell into a sinkhole at Jalan Maharajalela heading towards Jalan Loke Yew here last night.
Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said initial investigation found that the incident occurred at 11.35pm and involved an area of about three square meters at the location.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
K Pop Idol Goo Hara Found Dead;The Scandal That Might Have Ended Her Life
Rest In peace Goo Hara, we miss you.
Car Falls Into Sinkhole; Driver Unhurt
By NST - Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin
M’sian Autistic Comedian Needs Help To Get Into Britain’s Got Talent 2020
By SAYS May Vin Ang
American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
From Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello to Khalid all the winners listed inside!
Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!
She's been working on it for 4 years!