Cardi B Breaks Two Of Beyonce’s Billboard Records

Cardi B is high up on her game!

Just weeks after releasing her new album Invasion of Privacy, revealing her baby bump on SNL and performing at the Coachella music festival, the rap artist received bigger news, making music history by breaking Beyonce’s Guinness World Records title for Most simultaneous Billboard US Hot 100 entries by a female.

In January, Cardi became the Most simultaneous Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female in just a week after her hit songs “Finesse (Remix- with Bruno Mars)”, “No Limit”, “Bartier Cardi”, “Bodak Yellow” and “Motorsport” was released.



Beyoncé previously held the title with 12 tracks charting at the same time, when she released her album Lemonade in 2016.

Currently, Cardi B has more record titles than Nicki Minaj.

She sure knows how to “make money moves,” Okuuuurrrrrrr?!

