Entertainment

Cardi B Joins ‘Fast And Furious 9’ Cast!

Okuurrrr Skrt Skrt, get it?

Published

8 hours ago

on

Image result for cardi b fast and furious 9Instagram

Cardi B  has officially joined the Fast and Furious franchise! Okuurrrr!

Image result for cardi b fast and furious 9Clearview

The producer and star of the film, Vin Diesel, revealed the big news in an Instagram video alongside the rapper-turned-actress.

Image result for cardi b fast and furious 9

This will be Cardi’s second film, the first being the recently released movie Hustlers movie which she starred in alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, among other leading ladies.

Image result for cardi b hustlers

Diesel ended the video by saying that the film’s release date will be in May 2020.

Watch the announcement video, below.

