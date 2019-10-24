Entertainment
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast And Furious 9’ Cast!
Okuurrrr Skrt Skrt, get it?
Cardi B has officially joined the Fast and Furious franchise! Okuurrrr!
Clearview
The producer and star of the film, Vin Diesel, revealed the big news in an Instagram video alongside the rapper-turned-actress.
This will be Cardi’s second film, the first being the recently released movie Hustlers movie which she starred in alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, among other leading ladies.
Diesel ended the video by saying that the film’s release date will be in May 2020.
Watch the announcement video, below.
