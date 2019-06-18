Connect with us
Cardi B Performs In Bathrobe At A Festival After Wardrobe Malfunction

Wardrobe malfunction what?!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Just like the professional she is, Cardi B didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction stop her performance at Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival.After ripping the backside of her multicolored beaded jumpsuit, the rapper informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage.She returned wearing just a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told fans after returning to the stage. “We gonna keep it sexy.”
https://twitter.com/jenoradio/status/1140431577543057409
The “Bodak Yellow” singer has faced other difficulties during recent performances due to her plastic surgery (she previously got illegal butt injections). Cardi B said she hasn’t been able to move much onstage because it will “fuck up” her liposuction, and even cancelled a Memorial Day concert after complications with her breast implants.
Her Bonnaroo performance is one of the first few planned gigs the 26-year-old has played after being forced to postpone multiple concerts to spend proper time recovering from liposuction and breast augmentation procedures. Cardi told followers in May on Instagram that she is quitting plastic surgery.
“I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows,” she said. “But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do.”

