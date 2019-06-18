Cardi B Performs In Bathrobe At A Festival After Wardrobe Malfunction

Just like the professional she is, Cardi B didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction stop her performance at Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival.After ripping the backside of her multicolored beaded jumpsuit, the rapper informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage.She returned wearing just a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told fans after returning to the stage. “We gonna keep it sexy.”

https://twitter.com/jenoradio/status/1140431577543057409