Cardi B Performs In Bathrobe At A Festival After Wardrobe Malfunction
Wardrobe malfunction what?!
Just like the professional she is, Cardi B didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction stop her performance at Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival.After ripping the backside of her multicolored beaded jumpsuit, the rapper informed the audience of the mishap and briefly left the stage.She returned wearing just a bathrobe, which she wore for the rest of her set.
How @iamcardib handles a #Bonnaroo wardrobe malfunction. pic.twitter.com/DKBmZlngxD
— Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) June 17, 2019
