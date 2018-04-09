Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump on SNL!

Cardi B is a mom-to-be!!!
Well we’ve had rumors going around that the “Bodak Yellow” could be pregnant… But now it’s confirmed!
Cardi B is PREGNANT!!!
She revealed her pregnancy bump to the world, in a bodycon white gown during her “Be Careful” performance on Saturday Night Live! You can’t miss the bump for shooooo~
And in less than 24 hours since her baby bump reveal, is taking to social media to thank her friends and fans, including Rihanna, for all the shout-out!