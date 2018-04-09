Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump on SNL!

Cardi B is a mom-to-be!!!

Well we’ve had rumors going around that the “Bodak Yellow” could be pregnant… But now it’s confirmed!

Cardi B is PREGNANT!!!

She revealed her pregnancy bump to the world, in a bodycon white gown during her “Be Careful” performance on Saturday Night Live! You can’t miss the bump for shooooo~

And in less than 24 hours since her baby bump reveal, is taking to social media to thank her friends and fans, including Rihanna, for all the shout-out!

Along with a screen shot of her baby-bumping SNL performance, the chart-topping 25-year-old, wrote on Instagram, “The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”

Offset also took to social media to thank fans writing, “Thank you for all of your support [.] We feel so blessed.”

This will be Cardi B’s first child with her fiance, Offset, to which she got engaged to last October. Offset has three kids from his previous relationships.

Congratulations to Cardi B!!!