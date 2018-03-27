Cardi B Surprises Fans With Release Date For Debut Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

Cardi B is on a roll!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper surprised her fans with a big announcement on social media.

Her debut album, which was suppose to come out in a few months time, is now said to come out sooner than expected!

Cardi B shared a picture on Instagram with the official first look from her album:-

“My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!”

You heard it!

In addition to her new album coming out, let’s enjoy this song from Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B!

Okurrrrr!

Source: Enews