CarPlay, The Ultimate Co-pilot!

Available on selected cars, CarPlay is a smarter and safer way to use your iPhone in the car.

CarPlay allows you to do the things you want to do with your iPhone by directly putting it on your car’s built in display.

You’ll get to use your navigator, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music and radio (Download the Fly FM app here –https://itunes.apple.com/my/app/hot-fm/id491064091?mt=8)

CarPlay allows you to do all that while staying focus on the road.

Just connect your iPhone and go!

CarPlay enables a car radio or head unit to be a display and also act as a controller for an iPhone.

It is compatible from iPhone 5 onwards, using at least iOS 7.1.

Most worldwide vehicle manufacturers said, they will be incorporating CarPlay into their infotainment systems over time.

CarPlay can also be retrofitted to most vehicles with aftermarket vehicle audio hardware.

According to the website, all major vehicle manufacturers are partnering with CarPlay. ( https://www.apple.com/my/ios/carplay/available-models/ )

Source : Apple