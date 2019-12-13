Connect with us

Entertainment

Catch ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ Out In Cinemas; Even Dr M Approves!

Ejen Ali The Movie pocketed more than RM1.8 million on its opening day!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

So proud for another Malaysian film, let alone an animated one, having achieved so much success in just 2 weeks of screening! Already accumulating over 1.7 million admissions so far, that’s crazy!

It has even gotten the attention of our very own Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he has given a glowing endorsement of ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ by granting it top marks.

Image result for ejen ali the movieMyGameOn

“I give it five stars!” he wrote enthusiastically in a post the other day on his Instagram account (@chedetofficial).

Dr Mahathir said that he had watched the new CGI-animated movie with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali recently at GSC Cinemas in the Pavilion shopping mall here.

He further wrote: “I found this film by Wau Animations to be on par with other international productions which utilise modern technology. The people of Malaysia can surely be proud of this high quality film.”

Check his tweet down below:

And he is speaking the truth, the production alone should be the reason you get your  tickets and watch the movie, like, right now. The animated film  made an impressive splash opening week collection to the tune of RM13 million.

Image result for ejen ali the movieDhia

According to NST It is screened in 162 cinemas in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, it is believed that the animated film not only successfully recorded the highest collection, and dominated the GSC Top 10 Movies chart for four consecutive days, but it has also become the primary movie choice among cinema-goers.

Related imageOhmedia.my

Ejen Ali The Movie pocketed more than RM1.8 million on its opening day.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Thai Father Froze To Death After Giving All The Blankets In The House To His Daughter

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment3 hours ago

A Malaysian Model Is One Of The Faces Of Nike’s New Hijabi Swimwear Line

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment4 hours ago

Catch ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ Out In Cinemas; Even Dr M Approves!

Ejen Ali The Movie pocketed more than RM1.8 million on its opening day!
Entertainment22 hours ago

Hanya Kerana Keychain Peluru, Wanita Malaysia Ini Masuk ‘Watchlist’ Imigresen Di Qatar

By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Music22 hours ago

Ariana Grande Releases Much Awaited Track List For Live Concert Album

Live album will drop sooner than you think!
Advertisement
Advertisement