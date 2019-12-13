Catch ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ Out In Cinemas; Even Dr M Approves!

So proud for another Malaysian film, let alone an animated one, having achieved so much success in just 2 weeks of screening! Already accumulating over 1.7 million admissions so far, that’s crazy!

It has even gotten the attention of our very own Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he has given a glowing endorsement of ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ by granting it top marks.

“I give it five stars!” he wrote enthusiastically in a post the other day on his Instagram account (@chedetofficial).

Dr Mahathir said that he had watched the new CGI-animated movie with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali recently at GSC Cinemas in the Pavilion shopping mall here.

He further wrote: “I found this film by Wau Animations to be on par with other international productions which utilise modern technology. The people of Malaysia can surely be proud of this high quality film.”

Check his tweet down below:

PM @chedetofficial dan isteri Tun Dr Siti Hasmah meluangkan masa menonton filem animasi Ejen Ali The Movie di GSC Pavillion KL pic.twitter.com/pkDWamOrg9 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) December 9, 2019

And he is speaking the truth, the production alone should be the reason you get your tickets and watch the movie, like, right now. The animated film made an impressive splash opening week collection to the tune of RM13 million.

According to NST It is screened in 162 cinemas in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, it is believed that the animated film not only successfully recorded the highest collection, and dominated the GSC Top 10 Movies chart for four consecutive days, but it has also become the primary movie choice among cinema-goers.

Ejen Ali The Movie pocketed more than RM1.8 million on its opening day.