Celebrities You Didn’t Know Who Are On TikTok

Addicted to the fun!

2 hours ago

Billboard Alexei Hay/mileycyrusinsta/fromthestage

Kim Kardashian recently (18 Feb.), took to Instagram to share her mother-daughter moment with her 6 years – old daughter, North West, dancing to the popular Gen Z app- TikTok.

North has her own account on the unofficial app, but is currently private- so, we’re lucky Kim has given fans a sneak peek on what’s inside.

Tik Tok

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Apparently, a lot of celebrities have hopped on the TikTok wagon. Here are a few celebrities you didn’t know are on it!

The Jonas Brothers, @jonasbrothers

Jonas Brothers Twitter

Will Smith, @willsmith

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor, @meghantrainor

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Citi

Miley Cyrus, @mileycyrus

Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Bebe Rexha, @beberexha

 Diplo, @diplo

 Reese Witherspoon, @officialreesetiktok

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Jason Derulo, @jasonderulo

tripaways

Britney Spears, @britneyspears

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alicia Keys, @aliciakeys

Billboard

Lizzo, @lizzo

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jared Leto, @jaredleto

Businessinsider

 DJ Khaled, @djkhaled

FilmMagic

Jessica Alba, @jessicaalba

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Mariah Carey, @mariahcarey

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

