Celebrities You Didn’t Know Who Are On TikTok

Kim Kardashian recently (18 Feb.), took to Instagram to share her mother-daughter moment with her 6 years – old daughter, North West, dancing to the popular Gen Z app- TikTok.

North has her own account on the unofficial app, but is currently private- so, we’re lucky Kim has given fans a sneak peek on what’s inside.

Apparently, a lot of celebrities have hopped on the TikTok wagon. Here are a few celebrities you didn’t know are on it!