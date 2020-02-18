Entertainment
Celebrities You Didn’t Know Who Are On TikTok
Addicted to the fun!
Kim Kardashian recently (18 Feb.), took to Instagram to share her mother-daughter moment with her 6 years – old daughter, North West, dancing to the popular Gen Z app- TikTok.
North has her own account on the unofficial app, but is currently private- so, we’re lucky Kim has given fans a sneak peek on what’s inside.
Apparently, a lot of celebrities have hopped on the TikTok wagon. Here are a few celebrities you didn’t know are on it!
The Jonas Brothers, @jonasbrothers
Will Smith, @willsmith
Meghan Trainor, @meghantrainor
Miley Cyrus, @mileycyrus
Bebe Rexha, @beberexha
Diplo, @diplo
Reese Witherspoon, @officialreesetiktok
Jason Derulo, @jasonderulo
Britney Spears, @britneyspears
Alicia Keys, @aliciakeys
Lizzo, @lizzo
Jared Leto, @jaredleto
DJ Khaled, @djkhaled
Jessica Alba, @jessicaalba
Mariah Carey, @mariahcarey
