Celebrity Breakups That Have Called It Quits In 2019 So Far

Its only July and we’re seeing a lot of heartbreaks!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Is it me, or is this year the year of A LOT of break ups in the celebrity world?

It’s only June and we’re already going through a whole roller-coaster ride of emotions seeing our favourite couples on social media suddenly calling it quits after years together.

Here are a few of the big celebrities that have said BYEEE to their relationship.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

Image result for bradley cooper and irina shayk

Via PEOPLE.com

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Image result for kendall jenner and ben simmons

Via Vogueaustralia

Demi Lovato And Henry Levy

Image result for demi lovato and henry levy break up

Via Extra

Kate Beckinsale And Pete Davidson

Image result for Kate Beckinsale And Pete Davidson

Via PEOPLE.com

Lady Gaga And Christian Carino

Image result for lady gaga and christian carino

Via Spin 1038

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Image result for KhloÃ© Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Via Glamour/ gettyimages

Adriana Lima And Metin Hara

Image result for Adriana Lima And Metin Hara

Via MEGA

Emma Roberts And Evan Peters

Image result for emma roberts and evan peters

Via popsugar

Anna Camp And Skylar Astin

Image result for anna camp and skylar astin

Via USweekly

Adele And Simon Konecki

Image result for Adele And Simon Konecki

Via Cosmopolitan

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Related image

Via getty images

Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos

Image result for jeff and mackenzie bezos

Via getty images

Julia Michaels And Lauv

Image result for Julia Michaels And Lauv

Via PEOPLE

Brie Larson And Alex Greenwald

Image result for brie larson and alex greenwald

Via getty images

Rita Ora And Andrew Garfield

Image result for Rita Ora And Andrew Garfield

Via TheSun

