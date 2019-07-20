Entertainment
Celebrity Breakups That Have Called It Quits In 2019 So Far
Its only July and we’re seeing a lot of heartbreaks!
Is it me, or is this year the year of A LOT of break ups in the celebrity world?
It’s only June and we’re already going through a whole roller-coaster ride of emotions seeing our favourite couples on social media suddenly calling it quits after years together.
Here are a few of the big celebrities that have said BYEEE to their relationship.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.
Via PEOPLE.com
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons
Via Vogueaustralia
Demi Lovato And Henry Levy
Via Extra
Kate Beckinsale And Pete Davidson
Via PEOPLE.com
Lady Gaga And Christian Carino
Via Spin 1038
Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Via Glamour/ gettyimages
Adriana Lima And Metin Hara
Via MEGA
Emma Roberts And Evan Peters
Via popsugar
Anna Camp And Skylar Astin
Via USweekly
Adele And Simon Konecki
Via Cosmopolitan
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Via getty images
Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos
Via getty images
Julia Michaels And Lauv
Via PEOPLE
Brie Larson And Alex Greenwald
Via getty images
Rita Ora And Andrew Garfield
Via TheSun
