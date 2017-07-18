Celebrity Cameos on Game of Thrones (that You Might Have Missed!)

Winter is here! After waiting one whole year, Season 7 of Game of Thrones has finally begun.

This year, the biggest show on the planet, included Ed Sheeran.

But before Sheeran, there were many others who have made cameos! Who are they?

Will Champion from Coldplay

Yup! During Season 3 of the Red Wedding, Chris Martin’s bandmate can be seen drumming at the wedding!

Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol

Leading Roose Bolton’s men to Harrenhal, Gary Lightbody was spotted singing ‘The Bear and the Maiden Fair’ in season 4!

Mastodon

This American rock band penned the ‘White Walker’ song that they received a personal invite from executive producer Dan Weiss to be Wildling extras in season 5!

David Benioff’s parents

This is pretty sweet! Executive Producer of GoT, David Benioff had his parents make a cameo during season 4!

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss

Again…being show creators definitely has it perks! Both Benioff and Weiss made an appearance in season 5 in the House of Black’s Hall of Faces. Among the 600 face molds, theirs were included!

Sigur Rós

This indie band made a surprise appearance in season 4 during King Joffrey’s wedding reception. Soon the king was bored and starting throwing coins at them…one even hit the drummer. Ouch!

Ed Sheeran

The latest addition to the series. Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) has been a massive fan of Sheeran. As a surprise for her, David Benioff has been trying to get Sheeran on the show and finally they were successful for season 7.