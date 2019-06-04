Celebrity Names You’ve Been Pronouncing Wrongly

Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

According to Seyfried, the worst mispronunciation of her name would have to be say-fried or sig-freed. The Mamma Mia actress told Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation is sigh-frid, despite what her own sister says.

Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

During an interview with Beats 1‘s Ebro Darden, Grande left us shook when she announced her name is actually pronounced Ariana gran-dee—not grahn-day. The common way we all say Grande’s last name was established by her own brother, Frankie.

Rihanna (Pronounced: Ree-Anna)

The Fenty Beauty owner confirmed in an interview with HLN that the pronunciation of her name is ree-anna—not ree-AH-na. Stars including Nicki Minaj, Seth Rogan, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas are among the many celebrities who have mispronounced the singer’s name.

Camila Cabello (Pronounced: Kuh-Bay-Oh)

The “Havana” singer was quick to correct a Capital FM host in an interview when her name was mispronounced. Cabello pronounces her first name kam-ee-lah and her last name kuh-bay-oh.

Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

Theron shared that the proper way to pronounce her last name was there-in not there-own during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Milo Ventimiglia (Pronounced: Ven-Teh-Meal-Ee-Uh)

The This Is Us star has a silent G in his name.

Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

Teigen admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan that her Norwegian last name is actually pronounced tie-ghen—not tee-ghen. Even though Teigen has introduced herself as tee-ghen, her family members told her the proper way to pronounce her last name at home—and in Norway—is tie-ghen.

Emily Ratajkowski (Pronounced: Ratuh-Kow-Skee)

Similar to Ventimiglia, Ratajkowski’s name is simple to pronounce once the silent J has been learned.

Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)



Gadot’s original last name was Greenstein, but her parents changed it to Gadot, which means “Riverbank” in Hebrew. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gadot revealed her last name is pronounced guh-dote.

Zendaya (Pronounced: Zen-Day-Uh)

Zendaya expressed in a YouTube video that her name is commonly mispronounced as zen-dye-uh, when it’s in fact, zen-day-uh.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Gyllenhaal told Conan O’Brien that his Swedish last name is pronounced yee-len-hey-lo.