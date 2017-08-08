 Celebrity Twins You Never Knew | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > Celebrity Twins You Never Knew

Celebrity Twins You Never Knew

/
08 Aug 2017
/
/
0 Comment
, ,

There seem to be not one but TWO!

Yup! There are a fair few celebrity twins around we just never really knew about.

Don’t worry…we got you!

Scarlett & Hunter Johansson


Yes the Black Widow indeed has a twin!

Gisele & Patricia Bünchen


Gisele’s sister was also a model but later became Gisele’s manager.

Ashton & Michael Kutcher


The actor’s twin suffers from Cerebral Palsy. He began modelling to make money to help contribute to his brother’s medical expenses.

Jon & Dan Heder


Gotta do a double take here…there seems to be two Napoleon Dynamites. While Jon takes the screen, Dan works as an animator.

Judy & Joselin Reyes


This Devious Maid’s star has a twin who is also an actor. Joselin has appeared on Law & Order.

Eva & Joy Green


These two are rather different. Eva, a famous actor while her twin Joy, studied business and is married to an Italian count.

Vin Diesel & Paul Vincent


Yes…Vin has a fraternal twin brother who shares the same first name as his late co-star and close friend, Paul Walker.

Rami & Sami Malek


This star has a twin who works as a teacher! Imagine if you had a teacher who looked exactly like Mr. Robot…bizarre!

Cole & Dylan Sprouse


Well…we knew they were twins, this is just for some eye candy!

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Instagram