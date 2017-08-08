Celebrity Twins You Never Knew

There seem to be not one but TWO!
Yup! There are a fair few celebrity twins around we just never really knew about.
Don’t worry…we got you!
Scarlett & Hunter Johansson
Yes the Black Widow indeed has a twin!
Gisele & Patricia Bünchen
Gisele’s sister was also a model but later became Gisele’s manager.
Ashton & Michael Kutcher
The actor’s twin suffers from Cerebral Palsy. He began modelling to make money to help contribute to his brother’s medical expenses.
Jon & Dan Heder
Gotta do a double take here…there seems to be two Napoleon Dynamites. While Jon takes the screen, Dan works as an animator.
Judy & Joselin Reyes
This Devious Maid’s star has a twin who is also an actor. Joselin has appeared on Law & Order.
Eva & Joy Green
These two are rather different. Eva, a famous actor while her twin Joy, studied business and is married to an Italian count.
Vin Diesel & Paul Vincent
Yes…Vin has a fraternal twin brother who shares the same first name as his late co-star and close friend, Paul Walker.
Rami & Sami Malek
This star has a twin who works as a teacher! Imagine if you had a teacher who looked exactly like Mr. Robot…bizarre!
Cole & Dylan Sprouse
Well…we knew they were twins, this is just for some eye candy!